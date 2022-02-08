OIRSA Hands Over Small Hive Beetle Traps

On February 7, 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise received a donation of 800 small hive beetle traps from the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health (OIRSA). The donated traps were purchased from Australia and have a total value of US$3,637.

This donation will assist bee farmers countrywide who are being affected by the small hive beetle, which is a scavenger and parasite of honeybee colonies.

The beetle Aethina tumida is native to Africa and was introduced to Belize in 2016, mainly by commercial movement of bees. Both adult and larval beetles feed on larvae, pollen, honey and bee brood. The adult female lays her eggs in the hive. The larvae hatch and feed on broods, pollen and honey, then leave the hive to pupate in the soil, where the adults hatch, then fly to look for new hives.

The handing over was conducted by OIRSA country representative, Mr. Fermin Blanco, and was received by Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise.

