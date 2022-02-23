Belize and the European Union Adopt a Multi-annual Indicative Programme

Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño and H.E. Marianne Van Steen, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Belize, have acknowledged the EU’s decision to allocate a first amount of funds in the amount of EUR17 million (BZ$38.6 million) for the Belize Multi-annual Indicative Programme (MIP) for the period 2021 to 2027. The programme is designed to advance the activities of the Government of Belize in alleviating rural poverty in Belize. This first allocation may be increased after a mid-term review in 2024.

The Prime Minister indicated that the decision is a signal of confidence of the EU in the Government of Belize with respect to its development agenda. Belize will benefit from the EU MIP which promotes green growth, sustainable socio-economic development, and trade and integration.

The green growth programme will promote sustainable economic development among the southern districts of Belize through sustainable management of natural resources that coherently links environmental preservation, rural transformation, income generation, and inclusion of indigenous communities into the social fabric. The second programme will focus on trade and regional economic integration, and efficient border management and border security control along Belize’s southern and western borders.

The adoption of the MIP by the EU illustrates the long-standing relationship between Belize and the European Union in development cooperation. This allocation will continue to significantly contribute to the alleviation of rural poverty in Belize.

