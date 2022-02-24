Statement by the Government of Belize on the Illegal Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Belize roundly condemns Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a blatant breach of international law and of its obligations under the United Nations Charter. It also constitutes an unacceptable violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia’s actions are an assault on the international system itself and cannot be countenanced by any peace-loving state.

Belize calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of all Russian troops and military hardware from Ukraine and urges all sides to exercise restraint.

Belize regards Russia’s recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk as a violation of international law. Belize does not recognize the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic or the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic.

We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people who are enduring the horrors of war.

Belize is resolute that all states must respect and adhere to norms and principles of international law which are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and peace and security, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders, non-interference in the internal affairs of another state, and the prohibition on the threat or use of force and peaceful resolution of disputes.

