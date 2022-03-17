The Government of Belize collaborates with Belize Bank to pilot online payment for services

The Government of Belize through a competitive bidding process under the project Supporting Electronic Payment Solutions received and evaluated bids from the Belize Bank, National Bank of Belize, Heritage Bank Limited, Speednet (Smart), and Digi. Based on final evaluations, the E-kyash powered by Belize Bank was selected as the first electronic payment solution to pilot online payment for the processing of Temporary Work Permit applications within the Labour Department’s Temporary Employment Permit system ( https://tep.mlgrd.gov.bz ). This collaboration aims to provide Belizeans with a safe and secure means of payments that can be rapidly dispersed across multiple channels and introduce significant efficiencies to investors and local entrepreneurs.

Employers applying for work permits for their staff will now be able to conveniently pay online. Paying with E-kyash will save time and present the most secure way to process the payment. It will also allow for a more efficient application process as there will be no need to visit the Treasury Department’s offices before applying for the work permit. Instead, payment will be executed on the Labor Department’s website and the process will be completed immediately, avoiding any delays or disruptions. The integration of digital payments builds on Government’s commitment to achieving our digital transformation by providing efficient end-to-end digital government services. This will improve the government’s service delivery and support the ease of doing business in Belize.

The new service is scheduled to go live at the end of April 2022.

This initiative is being led by the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit under the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government. Together, we aim to improve service delivery for businesses.

About the E-Governance and Digitalization Unit The E-Governance and Digitalization Unit under the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance has the overall task to lead digitalization and E-Governance efforts with specific responsibilities in the areas of digital infrastructure, digital government, and digital transformation. Our goal is to improve service delivery and create public value by supporting Government’s digital transformation.

About the Ministry of Finance The Ministry of Finance aims to improve the quality of life for all Belizeans through the efficient and effective generation and allocation of financial resources and the promotion of sound economic and financial policies and programs.

About E-kyash Belize Bank’s E-kyash was launched on August 6, 2021, and currently has over 40,000 users bringing financial inclusion to the Belizean market. E-kyash is the best alternative to cash allowing customers to complete the transaction immediately in a safe and secured way.

Its features include:

1. Person-to-Person transfers 2. QR code payments at merchants’ locations – ALWAYS FREE for the customer 3. Bill payment to over 70 entities in Belize. Pay all your bills within seconds and save them in favorites for the ease of future payments. 4. Salary payments – are you still paying with cheques? Bring more efficiencies to your business and increase disposable income for your employees. Save up to BZD100,000 annually by paying salaries to your employees directly to their E-kyash wallet 5. Geo-location: find nearest merchants and Retail Operators to cash in/cash out your wallet and make convenient purchases at over 1,500 businesses that actively collaborate with E-kyash daily 6. English and Spanish versions of consumer and business applications.

To find out more about Belize’s revolutionary digital wallet solution-E-kyash- please visit our website at www.e-kyash.com.

