Spotlight Initiative Donates ICT Equipment to Strengthen FAMCare

Through the Spotlight Initiative, a consultancy was carried out to support the harmonization of GBV information systems to strengthen the MHDFIPA’s case management system, FAMCare. The upgraded system will house GBV data to support the national referral system and joint data collection by officials within the relevant government and non-government organizations that are a part of the gender referral pathway system. The harmonization of the GBV information system will fulfil the role of a statistical monitoring and evaluation system that will improve the delivery of critical services to women and girls through the creation of the new Gender Based-Violence Dashboard.Furthermore, the ICT equipment will enhance the infrastructure within the Women and Family Support Department, which provides support through the Women Development Officers in their work to collect data, act as gender advocates within their municipalities, and work with the National and District Gender-Based Violence Committees to end Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) nationally.