Spotlight Initiative Donates ICT Equipment to Strengthen FAMCare

On Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, Hon. Elvia Vega-Samos, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs
(MHDFIPA), received a donation of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment to improve the infrastructure to strengthen data collection, management, harmonization and analysis of gender-based violence (GBV) in Belize from Mr. Ian King, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP.
Through the Spotlight Initiative, a consultancy was carried out to support the harmonization of GBV information systems to strengthen the MHDFIPA’s case management system, FAMCare. The upgraded system will house GBV data to support the national referral system and joint data collection by officials within the relevant government and non-government organizations that are a part of the gender referral pathway system. The harmonization of the GBV information system will fulfil the role of a statistical monitoring and evaluation system that will improve the delivery of critical services to women and girls through the creation of the new Gender Based-Violence Dashboard.
Furthermore, the ICT equipment will enhance the infrastructure within the Women and Family Support Department, which provides support through the Women Development Officers in their work to collect data, act as gender advocates within their municipalities, and work with the National and District Gender-Based Violence Committees to end Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) nationally.
The enhancement and strengthening of the FAMCare Case Management System will assist essential service providers to better understand GBV cases being reported and enable actors to share data on FAMCare, and externally with agencies, for broader trend analysis and to improve GBV coordination. The donation comprised 15 desktop computers, a television, printer, firewall and an upgrade to the FAMCare Case Management System valued at over US$64,000.
The Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is grateful for this generous donation and commends the Spotlight Initiative for its commitment to partner with the Government of Belize in eliminating violence against women and girls.
About the Spotlight Initiative:
The Spotlight Initiative is a global initiative of the United Nations which has received generous support from the European Union to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030. The Initiative is addressing legislative and policy gaps, strengthening institutions, promoting gender-equitable attitudes, and providing quality services for survivors. Interventions are also strengthening systems for collecting data on violence against women and girls.
