Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs Signs MOU with the University of Belize

The Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs and the University of Belize signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on April 28, 2022, to establish an institutional cooperation agreement between the two parties.

The University of Belize and the ministry will cooperate, wherever possible, in their collective efforts to build capacity, share and promote knowledge, and transfer expertise, data and information to strengthen the common interests and respective missions of the institutions involved. It will increase the positive impact on the Belizean society.

The cooperation will include sharing UB’s Learning Management System Platform that will offer induction and other in-service and professional courses to public officers. It will also provide an exchange of programs and interventions to be potentially utilized by either institution.

In her remarks, Mrs. Sandra Diaz Cadle, Training and Development Coordinator, expressed that the expected outcome of the MOU is an improved capacity at the ministry and for all public officers. She added that the online courses will increase public officers’ access to information and make it possible for them to complete their education and improve competence among employees.

The MOU will be in effect for five years, with the option for renewal.

