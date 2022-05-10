Swearing-in of New Justice of Appeal

On May 9, 2022, the Governor General H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam swore in Justice Arif Bulkan to the Court of Appeal in Belize during a virtual ceremony.

The Governor General congratulated and welcomed the new Justice of Appeal. Her Excellency added that she is impressed with the quality of experience that Justice Bulkan brings to Belize and sees it as an asset to the country’s justice system.

The Attorney General Hon. Magali Marin Young was also present for the virtual ceremony and joined in congratulating Justice Balkan on his appointment. The Attorney General noted that Justice Bulkan has sat as a justice on the Court of Appeal bench in Guyana and has experience in human rights and criminal law background as well as experience as a law lecturer and published writer on constitutional law.

“We think it is a plus for Belize that he honours us in joining our bench and I certainly look forward to reading his judgments, which I am sure will enhance our jurist prudence,” the Attorney General said.

Justice Bulkan said he is pleased with the opportunity and looks forward to joining the court in Belize.

