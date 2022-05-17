Remarketing of the Employee Assistance Programme

The month of May marks the celebration of World Mental Health Day. This year, it is celebrated under the theme, “Mental Health for all. Greater investment ─ Greater Access. Everyone, everywhere.” To this end, the Ministry of Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, and Religious Affairs announces the remarketing of its Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).
The objectives of remarketing the EAP include but are not limited to:
• Increasing service utilization by public officers and maintaining visibility of the EAP and its presence throughout the wider public service;
• Increasing public officers’ knowledge and awareness of the EAP and its services available;
• Improving, redefining and enhancing the relationship between the EAP and public officers; and
• Reducing the existing stigma and discrimination within the wider public service as it relates to seeking help for mental health challenges.
The EAP remains diligent and is a confidential and professional counselling service for employees whose work performance and overall well-being are affected by environmental stressors.
The Ministry of Public Service recognizes and continues to support the tenet that its public officers represent its most important and valuable resource. Therefore, the ministry, through its Employee Assistance Programme, will continue to assist public officers in striving to be happier, more confident and more productive.
The Public Service remains steadfast in its commitment to breaking the stigma of mental illness within the workforce and creating an environment and culture of acceptance and respect.
