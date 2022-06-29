Mexico’s Tourism Secretary Miguel Marques on official visit to Belize

Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism Miguel Turruco Marques is on an official visit to Belize, holding meetings with his counterparts within the Government of Belize. Marques and his delegation had their first encounter in bilateral talks on Monday, June 27th, to deepen tourism cooperation between Mexico and Belize. They held a press conference in Belize City to discuss the details of their visit following meetings with Belize Minister of Tourism Honourable Anthony Mahler and Minister of Transport the Honourable Rodwell Ferguson.

Marques said he was happy to be in Belize and meet with Minister Mahler and Minister Ferguson. “We are going to start working in the training and education field,” he said at the press conference. Marques noted that Mexico has more than 3,000 hotel schools. The plan is to start an exchange program with these hotels where Belizeans could attend and major in an academic program regarding hospitality.

Marques said they shared with their Belizean counterparts what they have done in Mexico to get back on track in the tourism sector. He also shared with Mahler and Ferguson the new projects from which both countries can benefit.

Vice Tourism Secretary Humberto Hernandez noted the importance of air, land, or sea transportation. “The joint cooperation of Belize and Mexico needs the ministries and agencies from both sides of the border to fix key questions to make sure that tourists are traveling safely, efficiently, and most of all, helping to improve the productivity and the economy of our countries,” said Hernandez.

Marques is accompanied by Andres Aguilar, the Vice Tourism Secretary of the State of Quintana Roo, bordering northern Belize. He briefly said that in his state, they look forward to responsible travelers and a fair market involving all the communities.

This encounter stems from Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s visit to Belize in May. The meetings continued Tuesday, June 28th, with more bilateral talks with Minister Mahler, Minister Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Immigration, the Honourable Eamon Courtenay, and his Minister of State in said ministry, the Honourable Ramon Cervantes.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS