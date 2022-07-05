Public Service Senior Managers Participate in Emotional Intelligence Seminar

In March, Hon. Henry Charles Usher and Mr. Rolando Zetina, Minister and CEO in the ministry, respectively, participated in a town hall meeting held in Los Angeles, California, and hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. During the visit, contact was made with Ms. Jeanne Cattouse of Loving is Key Corporate Trainings and Dr. Catrena Elliot, author of “I Love Me, Intentionally: 10 Transformation Principles to Loving You First”. Together with the Training Unit of the ministry, Ms. Cattouse and Dr. Elliot organized the Emotional Intelligence Seminar and Retreat for the participants.

Today the work environment is fast-paced and competitive, the effectiveness of managers, who are leaders, is essential. How are they influencing, impacting, and inspiring others? Emotional intelligence is the ability to manage emotions and navigate successfully personal and professional relationships.

With the explosion of the information age and the increased potential of the millennial generation, it has become clear that to lead with impact, one must fully engage the minds, emotions, and spirits of those they lead. Many managers today are skilled at presenting team goals and strategies; however, it is the skillsets of emotional intelligence that are the new competitive edge. It needs to be realized that empowering your team to feel emotionally connected with their own purpose and to one another is imperative.

In trying to improve the service that the citizens of Belize receive, the Ministry of the Public Service has recognized the scientific fact that emotions precede thought. When emotions run high, they change the way the brain functions, diminishing cognitive abilities, decision-making powers, and even interpersonal skills. Understanding and managing emotions (and the emotions of others) will help us to be more successful in both our personal and professional lives.

