Registration Ceremony Held for Sayab Farmers Co-operative Society Limited

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise announces that the Department of Co-operatives, responsible for the registration and regulation of co-operatives, held a registration ceremony for Sayab Farmers Co-operative Society Limited on July 22, 2022. Under the department’s oversight, the new co-operative has transitioned from an ad hoc farmers’ group to a formal enterprise, and will now have access to auditing, conflict resolution services, and entrepreneurial development programs, among others.

Based in San Antonio, Cayo District, the co-operative engages in the production and marketing of vegetables, fruits and processed foods. It has 17 members, nine men and eight women, all from San Antonio.

Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. Remarks were also made by Mr. Cesar Abdias Mesh, chair of the co-operative; Mr. Ruben Magana, representative of the San Antonio Village Council; and Mr. Gareth Murillo, Registrar of Co-operatives. Present were farmers of the co-operative, the district agriculture coordinator for Cayo, and staff of the ministry.

