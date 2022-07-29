GOB Receives First Disbursement of 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Grant from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

On July 21, 2022, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, received a grant from H. E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), in the amount of US$1,150,000. This represents the first disbursement under the 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Program between Belize and Taiwan.

The generous financial support received from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will support several initiatives aimed at attaining our sustainable development goals and will see the upliftment of the people of Belize.

This initial disbursement will be used to fund the expansion of the National Healthy Start Feeding Program for this school year. The feeding program is an initiative administered by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, with the support of the Ministry of Health & Wellness, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Food and Agriculture Organization, to reduce and prevent hunger, obesity, and other forms of malnutrition in vulnerable school children and help to keep such children in school.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS