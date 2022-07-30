Signing of Formal Agreement between the Department of the Environment and the University of Belize

The Department of the Environment (DOE) within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change & Disaster Risk Management is the lead agency in implementing the Marine Pollution component of the Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP), which the UK Government is funding. Activities under this component of the project build upon those supported through the Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP).

To build and strengthen the collaborative efforts in addressing marine pollution, and to support the development and implementation of the projects and activities under OCCP, the DOE and the University of Belize solidified their relationship on July 28, 2022 through the signing of a formal agreement, which focuses on:

I. The continued support to the micro and macro plastics laboratory at the University of Belize and the Department of the Environment for the identification of micro and macro plastic in biota and abiotic samples.

II. Collaboration in the supervision of students’ research and internship activities related to monitoring micro and macro plastics in biota and sand.

III. Collection and sharing of relevant data that can be used by the DOE and the UB for the generation of reports as well as jointly explore the possibility of establishing an environmental information system to be used by both parties and in turn create opportunities for public access to information.

While the agreement is primarily focused on marine pollution from plastics, it also extends itself in allowing both parties to engage in research in thematic areas of mutual concern in promoting a healthier environment.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS