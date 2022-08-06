Belize and Moldova Establish Diplomatic Relations

The Governments of Belize and the Republic of Moldova established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level in New York on August 3, 2022. Signing on behalf of the Government of Belize was His Excellency Mr. Carlos Fuller, Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, and His Excellency Mr. Gheorghe Leucă, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Moldova.

The establishment of diplomatic relations with Moldova is yet another step toward the government’s goal of expanding Belize’s connection and identifying potential markets with non-traditional trading partners.

Both Ambassadors confirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of consolidating international peace and security. They also discussed areas of mutual concern such as climate change, cyber security, food security, the conflict in Eastern Europe and migration.

Accompanying the ambassadors were their first secretaries, Ms. Cindy Novelo and Mr. Andrei Nicolenco, for Belize and Moldova, respectively.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS