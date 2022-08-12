IMPACT Justice supports Law Revision Efforts of Belize

The Canadian Government-funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project is presently assisting the Government of Belize with the revision of its subsidiary laws, which were last revised in 2003 and will now be brought up to date to December 31, 2020. The Regional Law Revision Centre Inc. (the “Centre”), a non-profit incorporated in Anguilla, will undertake the revision on behalf of the IMPACT Justice Project and the Government of Belize.

In requesting the assistance of IMPACT Justice in this exercise, Hon. Magali Young, SC, Attorney General of Belize, mentioned that since these laws had not been revised in over 18 years, it was of critical importance that the exercise be undertaken in order to improve not only the efficiency of the legal system but also ensure certainty of the law for citizens, legal practitioners and even law enforcement.

The exercise being funded by the IMPACT Justice Project will include the revision of 101 pieces of subsidiary legislation. The project started in June 2022 and is expected to conclude by March 2023.

