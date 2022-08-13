Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance Undertakes Initial Energy Policy Stakeholder Consultations

The Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-Governance, through its Energy Unit, convened an initial Energy Policy Stakeholder Consultation Workshop on August 4, 2022. The workshop took place at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza in Belize City.

As the country pursues its national development objectives, there is a need for guidance and clarity of purpose in how the energy sector serves the citizens and the economy. The more sustainable provision of the Energy Sector is critically important to all stakeholders and for the sustainable development of Belize. An updated National Energy Policy was identified as a priority in providing this framework for stakeholders and to encourage investment and effectiveness in the Energy Sector.

Currently, the Government of Belize and the European Union are cooperating on enabling a Sustainable Energy Transition in Belize. Technical experts have been commissioned by the technical assistance project LAIT UP BELIZE! for the development of an updated National Energy Policy and new energy legislation. Towards achieving this end, the following experts were contracted:

1. Ms. Khara Roches Francois as the Process Facilitator

2. Mr. Devon Gardner as the Policy Expert

3. Mr. Justin Barrow as the Legal Expert The expert team provided inputs on the situational and SWOT analyses of the energy services sector in Belize and encouraged key discussion points to explore opportunities. The participants engaged in group sessions with other stakeholders to elaborate policy objectives and issues that would be considered in drafting the updated policy.

The policy development process is expected to unfold with subsequent stakeholder dialogues and finalise an updated National Energy Policy by the end of the year.

High-level remarks were presented by Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-governance. Approximately 35 key stakeholders participated in the event, including government representatives, regulatory bodies, associations, NGOs, civil society organizations, and the private sector businesses.

For further information, please contact Mr. Ryan Cobb, Director at the Energy Unit: [email protected] or Mr. Glynn Morris, Team Leader of the LAIT UP BELIZE! project: [email protected]

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS