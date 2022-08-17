Department of Youth Services Celebrates International Youth Day

On August 12, 2022, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Transport, through the Department of Youth Services (DYS), celebrated International Youth Day by hosting the grand finale of the first Belize Youth Rising Star Talent Competition.

The Belize Youth Rising Star Talent Competition was a three-month program that targeted youth from across the country and provided the opportunity to participate in a talent show. The show was held in each district with the possibility of participants making it to the grand finale. A contestant was selected from the Corozal, Orange Walk, Belize, Stann Creek, and Toledo districts, while three were selected from the Cayo District.

The grand finale was held at the BTL Park in Belize City and eight contestants made their way to the stage to compete for the grand prizes of $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000, respectively. The top three performers were Ms. Alysia Norales from Belmopan in first place; Mr. Jonathan Chiquin from Benque Viejo Del Carmen in second place; and Mr. Haziel Alaniz from Punta Gorda in third place.

The Department of Youth Services thanks all participants who showcased magnificent talent during this program and encourages them to continue to do so. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Rene Villanueva, Sr. and the entire LOVE FM team who collaborated with the DYS in making this program a success. The DYS also extends sincere appreciation to all the sponsors who donated selflessly to this event and the overall success of the show.

The Department of Youth Services will continue to engage the youth of Belize in meaningful activities, contributing to their overall growth and development.

