BDF to Receive Troop Lifting Vehicles and Office Equipment

On August 26, 2022, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security signed two contracts valuing BZ$3,005,328.16 for the purchase and delivery of 10 troop lifting vehicles and office equipment for use by the Belize Defence Force (BDF).

Ms. Lela Romero Riverol signed on behalf of the Belize Diesel and Equipment Company Limited for the purchase and delivery of the troop lifting vehicles, totalling BZ$2,690,000.00 and Ms. Lourdes Smith signed on behalf of the Business Computer Systems Limited for the purchase and delivery of office equipment, totalling BZ$315,328.16.

The procurement of these items is a direct contribution from the BZ$60,000,000 project, namely, the Belize Integral Security Programme (BISP) which was approved in 2015 and funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). This program is geared towards strengthening citizen security through investments in infrastructure and equipment for public institutions responsible for national security. It also seeks to foster improvements in Belizean citizens’ quality of life and to support Central American efforts to combat crime.

The program also covers other areas. These include:

• Communications and medical equipment

• The construction of a fully equipped kitchen at Price Barracks, Belize

• The construction of a medical center at the Fairweather Camp, Punta Gorda

• The construction of an operations room at Camp Belizario, Cayo.

This brings the BDF’s total allocation to approximately BZ$13,000,000 under the BISP. Other beneficiaries under this project include the Belize Coast Guard, the Belize Police Department and the National Forensic Science Service.

Signing on behalf of the Government of Belize were Hon. Oscar Mira, Minister of State for the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, and Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for the Ministry Economic Development. Also in attendance at the signing ceremony were Retired Brigadier General Dario Tapia, CEO for the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, and Mr. Elvis Requena, Project Coordinator for the BISP.

