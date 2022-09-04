Belize Defence Force Senior Officer Conference 2022

The Belize Defence Force (BDF) in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security held its annual Senior Officers Conference from August 30 to September 1, 2022, at the Colonial Hotel in Hopkins village, Stann Creek District.

During the event, the BDF High Command reviewed the challenges, initiatives and achievements realized during the last year and set goals as the benchmark for a more dynamic administration, maintenance and operations of the force within the budget allocated for the coming year.

Present at the conference were Hon. Oscar Mira, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security; Brigadier General Ret’d Dario Tapia, Chief Executive Officer in the ministry; Brigadier General Asariel Loria, Commander Belize Defence Force; Mr. Salvador Alas, ministry’s Finance Officer; Commanding Officers of the BDF; and senior staff in the minister.

