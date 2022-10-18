GOB Strengthens Vehicle Fleet for First Responders and Highway Patrol

On October 17, 2022, the Ministry of Economic Development, through the Second Road Safety Project, partnered with Traksolutions Belize Ltd. to train municipal bodies and the Department of Transport on the usage of GPS tracking devices.

The purpose of the training is to familiarise users with the capabilities and management of this dynamic device that will allow them to gather sensitive data.

In 2020, the following vehicles were purchased through the Second Road Safety Project with financing from the Caribbean Development Bank totalling BZ$4,087,422.12:

1. Six ambulances (five for the Ministry of Health & Wellness and one for BERT)

2. Six highway patrol vehicles (all for the Department of Transport)

3. Eighteen motorcycles (two for each municipality)

4. Two project vehicles

Through continued support to the beneficiaries of these vehicles, the Second Road Safety Project entered into a contractual agreement for BZ$38,220.00 with Traksolutions Belize Ltd. to install GPS tracking devices in these vehicles and to allocate servicing fees for 24 months.

Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO in the Ministry of Economic Development, shared that these devices will not only track the location of the vehicles in real-time but also offer data collection and generate reports on the activities, usage and maintenance using web-based software. This software can also generate reports on the vehicle speed, stop duration, engine running time and fuel consumption, which will allow heads of department to ensure the efficient and effective use of the vehicles. With internet connection, one can track and access information from anywhere in the world.

