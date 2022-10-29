Climate Data and Information Gap Assessment and Action Plan for the Fisheries and Coastal Zone Sector of Belize

The Government of Belize through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Belize and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), hosted a Climate Data Gap and Information Assessment Consultation on October 28, 2022.

This is an activity under the readiness project Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize. The aim is to prepare a comprehensive assessment and action plan for climate-related data available for the coastal zone and fisheries sector based on the government’s highest climate mitigation and adaptation targets, outlined in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

Understanding what these indicators are and mapping the needs to facilitate NDC implementation are paramount to improving the resilience of the highly vulnerable coastal zone and fisheries sector, as well as to chart prioritized steps towards improved climate data collection, monitoring and evaluation. Well-managed data in all sectors is the foundation of mainstreaming climate change into sector plans and policies and is at the core of all scalable and bankable projects to achieve national climate goals in the coastal and fisheries sector.

The main objectives of this consultancy are:

1. To identify key cross-sectoral climate data and information gaps for the coastal zone and fisheries sector relevant to the monitoring of climate change impacts as well as adaptation and mitigation actions.

2. To develop an action plan and data collection strategy geared towards addressing the gaps identified in the climate data and information assessment.

3. To identify relevant stakeholders and conduct consultation and validation of the climate data and information gap assessment and action plan.

