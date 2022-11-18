BPD and BDF Receive Equipment to Increase Citizen Security

On November 15, 2022, Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, handed over vehicles to the Belize Police Department (BPD) and computer equipment to the Belize Defence Force (BDF). The items were procured under the Belize Integral Security Programme (BISP), a BZ$60-million-dollar project funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), which is intended to strengthen the capacity of the BPD and BDF thereby enabling officers to provide increased security for citizens.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Chester Williams received the three 2023 Toyota Hilux Pickup Trucks on behalf of the BPD. These vehicles will be utilized as patrol vehicles and are a part of a fleet of six vehicles valued at BZ$491,474.70. The BDF received computers and other office equipment valued at BZ$315,328.16. Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, received the donation on behalf of the BDF. These items form part of the BPD’s total allocation of BZ$18,439,674.70 and the BDF’s total allocation of BZ$13,000,000.00 under the BISP.

In addition to the equipment, both organizations will benefit from investments in much-needed infrastructure in the Belize, Cayo, Corozal and Toledo districts, with the first commencing at the Price Barracks in Ladyville. A team led by Ms. Kerstin Moralez, Project Executive at CABEI, arrived in Belize yesterday to conduct a verification site visit at the barracks which forms part of the facilitation process to fast-track the construction of a kitchen and dormitories as a result of the destruction caused by Hurricane Lisa on November 2. Both infrastructural activities were already programmed under the BISP; however, given the recent hurricane, it is imperative that construction commences as early as possible.

Prime Minister Briceño was joined by Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment; Ms. Narda Garcia, CEO in the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Investment; Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO in the Ministry of Economic Development; Retired Brigadier General Dario Tapia, CEO in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security; Brigadier General Azariel Loria, Commander of the BDF; Mr. Elvis Requena, Project Coordinator for the BISP.

