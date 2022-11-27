Prime Minister Hon. John Briceno on official visit to Venezuela

At an official meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, between Prime Minister Honourable John Briceno and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday, November 25th, agreements were signed to deepen alliances and to resume Petrocaribe, a regional oil procurement deal between Venezuela and Caribbean countries. According to reports from Venezuela, Belize may start receiving oil from the South American government under special conditions associated with Petrocaribe.

This was the first time a Belizean head of government has visited the South American country. The meeting held at the presidential palace ‘Miraflores,’ was held under friendship, equality and shared benefit principles. The main topics in the agenda prioritized issues of binational interest and the strengthening of the development of the region and Caribbean nations. “It is time to multiply happiness, work, wealth, humility and love for the union of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples,” said Maduro.

Regarding Petrocaribe, from which Belize benefited in the past, Maduro said that the project is resuming and will return more vital than ever. “Petrocaribe is being born again,” said Maduro. The Venezuelan president told Briceno that his country will always support Belize, particularly in topics based on the new values for a new humanity. Maduro also spoke about Petrocasa, a program that will help to build houses in Belize affected by natural disasters caused by climate change.

Prime Minister Briceno expressed his gratitude and support for the cooperation between both countries. “Petrocaribe brought a change to the region helping many countries like Belize,” said Briceno. “This program assisted in social, agricultural projects and helped the most vulnerable as well.” Briceno said this shows Venezuela’s interest to continue working with countries in the region. The PM noted although Belize is a small country, it will continue to support Venezuela in any way it possibly can. He mentioned that despite the sanctions on Venezuela by the United States of America, Maduro and his team have resisted and continue moving forward, looking after the well-being of the people.

The meeting also saw the invitation for President Maduro to visit Belize. He accepted the invitation and told Briceno he will make an official visit to the Jewel soon. The diplomatic relations between both nations have been maintained since April 1989.

