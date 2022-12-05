Belize and El Salvador Host Second Binational Commission Meeting

On December 2, 2022, the governments of Belize and the Republic of El Salvador held the Second Binational Commission Meeting at the vice-ministerial level, with the purpose of strengthening the political, economic and cooperation relations between both countries.

The meeting was headed by Ambassador Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Belize, and H.E. Adriana Mira, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of El Salvador, who agreed on the importance of the commission to exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

The vice ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations and highlighted the strong and cordial relations between the two nations as well as the interest to continue strengthening the constructive dialogue and expanding areas of mutual interest. Both countries agreed to develop cooperation projects in accordance with the policies, plans and programs of both countries, especially in the areas of economy, trade and commerce, tourism, culture, security, migration, and agriculture, among others.

The Government of El Salvador welcomed the initiative by the Government of Belize on the Amnesty Program 2022, which offers an opportunity to regularize the immigration status of undocumented persons currently living in Belize. Both countries reiterated their commitment to continue addressing the issue of migration with a holistic view based on a human rights approach, shared responsibility and non-discrimination.

The meeting had the participation of representatives from several ministries including Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, National Defence and Border Security, Home Affairs, Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Agriculture.

Both countries agreed to hold the Third Meeting of the Binational Commission in 2024 in El Salvador, at a mutually agreed date, to follow up on the implementation of the bilateral agenda.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS