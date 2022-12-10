Ministry of Transport Hosts Public Ground Transportation Workshop

Stakeholders of the Public Ground Transportation sector in Belize participated in a knowledge transfer workshop in Belmopan from December 5 to 8, 2022.

The sessions were facilitated by Steer Consulting Firm with focus on policy, legal review, and updates of transport-related laws, while Transconsult provided details for the routing, scheduling and ticketing models. Participants received information on key findings of the Public Ground Transportation system and corresponding recommendations towards modernization. This participatory workshop allowed stakeholders to engage with the consultants and offer feedback on the submitted recommendations.

The sessions included activities that provided insight into the need for collaborative approach to the implementation of the recommendations by the authorities, providers and users of the public transportation system. The sessions also expounded on the importance of having accurate and up-to-date data system which should inform decisions and changes to the transport system.

Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport, and Mayor Sheran Palacio, representative for the Belize Mayors’ Association, joined in their commitment to collaborate as transport regulators. Marconi Leal, Jr., CEO in the ministry, and Dian Vasquez, Chief Transport Officer, both expressed to Thomas Shaw, President Belize Bus Association, that the implementation of the recommendations would be done in a phased approach over the next two years and promised to continue with consultations to keep key stakeholders accountable.

Other participants at the session included representatives from the Belize Police Department, the Road Safety Unit, and the Department of Transport, and bus operators.

Members of the Transport Planning and Project Unit will conduct presentations at additional stakeholder sessions with operators throughout the country in the upcoming week.

