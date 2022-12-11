Good Governance Officer Attends the International Anti-Corruption Conference 2022

Mr. Leon Dawson, Good Governance Officer in the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, is attending the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) in Washington, DC. The event is being held under the theme “Uprooting Corruption, Defending Democratic Values.”

The IACC is the largest anti-corruption gathering in the world and unites all sectors and movements behind the most serious global corruption challenges. The conference brings together 10,000 people from 180 countries and sets the momentum for landmark anti-corruption initiatives.

The conference will cover the six major global challenges of Transparency International. These challenges are:

· Uprooting corruption: Global security demands a global response

· Defending the defenders, those who uncover the truth and the victims of corruption and the violations of human rights

· Building the path towards a fair and sustainable future

· Overcoming corruption in a race against the climate crisis

· Ending dark markets, criminal networks, and cross-border crimes

· Fighting Greed, kleptocracy, oligarchs, money laundering, and their enablers

Presentations and frameworks will be geared towards mitigating all forms of corruption found in these six major global challenges.

By having representation at this workshop, the Good Governance Unit will have an insight into the several forms of corruption as well as the different frameworks and recourses needed to mitigate corruption. The thematic areas of this conference will cover anticorruption measures holistically so that the unit is better equipped with the technical capacity to implement these measures across the public service as well as partner with various government departments to have a more effective, efficient, and transparent government.

The conference will conclude on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

