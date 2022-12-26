Government of Belize Continues to Strengthen National Defence and Border Security

On December 21, 2022, Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, handed over 10 Troop Lifting Vehicles to the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security.

The Prime Minister shared that it is of utmost importance that citizen security is a priority in Belize and, therefore, the protectors of all citizens must be equipped with the proper infrastructure and equipment to do their jobs.

The procurement of these vehicles is a direct contribution from the Belize Integral Security Programme (BISP), a BZ$60-million-project funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), which is intended to strengthen the capacities of the Belize Defence Force (BDF) to provide increased security for the citizens of Belize.

These troop lifting vehicles form part of the total resource allocation for the Belize Defence Force, valued at approximately BZ$13,000,000 under the BISP. Under this programme, the BDF will benefit from several other initiatives, including a new kitchen with state-of-the-art industrial equipment, dining areas, cold storage, pantries, and a generator to ensure functionality in times of emergencies such as hurricanes. The kitchen will also be constructed to be utilized as a hurricane shelter, ensuring that the troops are safe during and able to quickly mobilize after a storm.

Additionally, two dormitories will be built to provide the much-needed sleeping quarters for the troops. The dorms will be equipped with beds, washing stations and restrooms. The construction of these facilities is expected to commence within the first quarter of 2023.

Other installations such as Fairweather Camp in Punta Gorda will benefit from a well-equipped Medical Center, and Camp Belizario in the Cayo District will benefit from the construction of a battalion headquarters.

Prime Minister Briceño reiterated that the works will continue to ensure citizen security at its utmost best.

