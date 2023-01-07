Prime Minister Announces Ministerial Re-assignment

In an effort to continue to strengthen governance and enhance Cabinet’s performance, the Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño is pleased to announce a minor reshuffle within his administration.

Minister of State Hon. Ramon Cervantes, Jr. will now support Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, assisting with responsibility for NEMO, the Belize National Fire Service and the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority.

The Prime Minister is confident that this portfolio adjustment will ensure that there is renewed focus on these three critical areas.

