Belize Receives Donation of Hurricane Relief Funds and Vehicles from the Republic of Korea

Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, received, on behalf of the Government of Belize, humanitarian assistance from the people and Government of the Republic of Korea. The donation of US$100,000 to the World Food Programme (WFP) was handed over by H.E. Sung-min Jang, Senior Secretary for Policy Coordination and Planning, Office of the President.

This contribution complements ongoing humanitarian assistance to families for direct cash transfers in the wake of Hurricane Lisa. These transfers are coordinated through the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also received a donation of four vehicles, which will ensure the availability of reliable transportation to facilitate the work of the Foreign Service and Protocol units in executing their duties.

Present for the handing-over ceremony were Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs; H.E. Won Hoon Choo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Belize; Mrs. Tanya Santos, CEO in the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs; Ms. Sarah Lionel, Officer-in-Charge, WFP Belize; Juliette Maughan, Senior Partnerships Officer, WFP Caribbean Multi-Country Office, Barbados; Col. (Ret’d) Shelton De Four, NEMO Coordinator; and Mr. Jose Castellanos, Economics Team Leader, United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office.

His Excellency Sung-min Jang and his delegation also held meetings with Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño and Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, who was joined by Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology; Mrs. Narda Garcia, CEO in the Office of the Prime Minister and for Investment; and Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for Economic Development. The delegation will also meet with Governor General H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam.

Belize and South Korea have shared 35 years of bilateral relations.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS