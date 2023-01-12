Ministry of Agriculture Hosts Meeting with Onion Producers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise along with the Belize Marketing and Development Corporation (BMDC) held an onion production meeting on January 11, 2023 with onion producers from Corozal and Orange Walk districts at the Corozal ITVET.

The meeting, which is the second of three ordinary sessions, focused on production forecasts, quality, and supply and demand for this year’s crop season. The meeting also focused on the issues recently raised by onion growers concerning the marketing of onions at the early harvest stage.

A healthy discussion was held with farmers to clarify the issues of market access for local products, importation, contraband and quality of local products, with emphasis on the process of issuing import licenses. Topics such as improved communication and increased checks between sector stakeholders were also discussed with the attendees. They agreed to improve their provision of data to the ministry and to meet more often to discuss concerns. The ministry agreed to ensure data checks are carried out accurately. The BMDC also agreed to alleviate market sales through the purchasing of available onion for the next two weeks while imported amounts deplete in the local market.

Hon. Jose Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, reiterated his and the ministry’s support for farmers and local products and emphasized the role of BMDC in advancing the marketing of agricultural products.

