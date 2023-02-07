Belize Hosts Council of Ministers Meeting of the Central American Commission for Environment and Development

Belize hosted the first Central American Commission for Environment and Development (CCAD) Council of Ministers Meeting as President Pro Tempore under the Central American Integration System (SICA). Honorable Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, presided over the proceedings at the Grand Caribe Hotel Resort in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

The Council of Ministers Meeting is being held in the margins of the Initiative 20 X 20, Bonn Challenge, and AFOLU Joint Meeting on Restoring Degraded Lands. The objective of the meeting is to share the achievements of the outgoing Pro Tempore Presidency of the Dominican Republic, present Belize’s priorities during its presidency, review the 2022 financial report, and approve the 2023 budget. Project reports and new project concepts are being presented for approval.

During its presidency, Belize will prioritize the development of an interregional agenda on climate change with a particular focus on climate finance and advancing the Revised Regional Framework for Achieving Development and Resilience to Climate Change; brokering a regional position on the Loss and Damage Fund; developing regional policy documents including the regional seagrass management strategy; and developing action plans on biodiversity, climate change, marine litter, and forest fire management. Belize’s CCAD priorities are aligned closely with those of the SICA Presidency.

The Central American Commission for Environment and Development was established with the mission of developing a regional regime for environmental cooperation and integration that contributes to improving the quality of life of the populations of its Member States.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS