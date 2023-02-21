New Cohort of Beekeepers Complete Training Program

On February 17, 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, in collaboration with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), held a graduation ceremony in Orange Walk Town for new beekeepers.

Forty-five participants from Belize, Orange Walk and Corozal districts were trained and provided with materials and equipment to start new beekeeping enterprises.

An agreement was signed in November 2018 between the Government of Belize and the CDF, with an initial budget of US$281,959, marking one of the most significant boosts to the beekeeping industry in Belize to date. The project has developed the capacity of 100 individuals from the six districts, 54% being women and youth. A graduation was also held last year for participants in the Cayo District.

The new beekeepers are expected to generate much-needed income and, by extension, contribute to Belize’s food security and economy.

