Minister of Agriculture Assumes Pro Tempore Presidency of SICA-CAC

February 22, 2023, Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, met virtually with the Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the Central American Integration System (CAC) to discuss the work agenda set for the first semester of 2023.

During the meeting, the pro tempore presidency was handed over to Belize from the Dominican Republic. The main focus of discussions was the priorities of the semester for the joint work of the agricultural sector of the Central American Integration System (SICA) region and the progress on the biological inputs done in coordination with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

Other matters discussed were the implementation of the SICA Region Economic Empowerment Agenda for Rural Women (AEEMRRSICA) and the incorporation of a project to lay the foundation for an inclusive growth model that allows for the efficient development of micro, small and medium enterprises in the region.

SICA members supported the application of the Standards and Trade Development Facility and also learned the scope of the project titled “Phytosanitary Trade Facilitation of Agricultural Trade with Emphasis on Musas, in the face of the threat of Foc R4T in the SICA Region,” and expressed appreciation to the Food and Agriculture Organization and Organismo Internacional Regional de Sanidad Agropecuaria (OIRSA) for support in projects.

Belize will hold the pro tempore presidency of CAC until June 2023.

