Governments of Belize and Taiwan Sign Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement

Hon. Eamon H. Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize, and H.E. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), signed a Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement on April 3, which will serve to establish further cooperation programmes between Belize and Taiwan in areas such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, technology, education, climate change, youth and women, health, tourism and other areas of mutual consent. The signing was witnessed by Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize, and H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-Wen, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

During the ceremony, President Tsai presented Prime Minister Briceño with a donation of 5,000 laptops from Taiwanese manufacturers to assist Belize in improving learning resources for vulnerable groups such as children and women in rural areas.

Belize and Taiwan share long-standing bilateral relations spanning almost 34 years. The signing and handing-over ceremonies were part of activities organized during the State Visit of the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and her delegation.

