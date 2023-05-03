National Agriculture and Trade Show 2023

The National Agriculture and Trade Show, under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, was held from April 28 to 30 under the theme “Innovations in Technology: Driving a Climate Resilient and Competitive Agriculture and Food Sector.”

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise thanks all those who attended the show, as well as the committee members who dedicated valuable time and energy to planning and coordinating the event. This year’s show had a 7% increase compared to last year’s, as it welcomed over 34,270 visitors, regional delegates, and guests. The ministry also acknowledges its co-investors, sponsors, businesses, and collaborating agencies, including the Belize Police Department, Belmopan City Council, and Traffic Department. Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, recognizes the efforts of his ministry’s staff in contributing to the fruitful event.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise considers the show a huge success. The ministry is pleased to report that there were no major incidents reported in or around the grounds. The rodeo events on April 30 also drew a considerable crowd and went without incident.

The 2024 National Agriculture and Trade Show will be held from April 26 to 28.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS