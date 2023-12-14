Department of Transport Receives ICT Equipment from UNDP and the EU

On December 12, 2023y, Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport, received a donation of computer equipment from Mr. Ian King, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative. The computer equipment, valued at $40,000, is matched by another $40,000 to procure additional computer hardware and software for the Department of Transport.

The donation facilitates the establishment of an electronic platform capable of monitoring bus fleet performance and enabling the transition to low-carbon transportation.

This contribution is provided in anticipation of the three electric buses whose operations will be piloted on the Philip Goldson and George Price highways corridors. Assessing the effectiveness of the deployed electric buses will guide future decisions on fleet expansion. It will also inform policy changes to enable effective public transport sector growth and management.

This donation was funded by the European Union (EU) through a UNDP-administered pilot project entitled “Towards Low Carbon Transport Project.”

