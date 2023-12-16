Handing over of Administrative Building from United States of America to Belize

The Belize Defence Force on December 11, 2023, in Corozal Town, accepted a generous donation of an administrative building from The United States of America. Minister of National Defence and Border Security, Honorable Florencio Marin Jr, Her Excellency Michelle Kwan, US Ambassador to Belize, Minister of State and National Defence, Honorable Oscar Mira, Brigadier General Asariel Loria among other distinguished guests were present on this momentous occasion.

Thus exhibits a significant milestone towards the Belize Defence Force’s growth and progress. This magnificent administrative building stands as a symbol of our commitment to partnership, excellence, efficiency, and innovation vested in the partnership of both countries. It represents a collective vision brought to realization by the dedication and commitment of the United States of America and Belize.

This multipurpose building was designed purposely for the Belize Defence Force, which will serve as a cornerstone in ensuring operational readiness, strategic flexibility, and efficient resource utilization within our security forces. This fortress will be used as a centralized hub for diverse functions crucial to military operations, encompassing training facilities, command centers, logistical support areas, and adaptable spaces for various training and exercises.

The Ministry of National Defence and Border Security and the Belize Defence Force remains committed to the enhancement of strategic partnerships in the region. Special recognition was made mention to the United States of America and U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) of the United States Army for such a beneficial donation.

