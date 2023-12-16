Newly Appointed Chief Transportation Officer Takes Office

The Ministry of Youth, Sports & Transport is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Leon FitzGerald Gentle as the new Chief Transport Officer in the Department of Transport. Mr. Gentle joined the Ministry in his new role on December 14, 2023.

Mr. Gentle is a public officer who brings extensive expertise to this important position. He has an impressive academic background that includes a Master’s Degree in Education, with a concentration in Leadership. Mr. Gentle comes with proven leadership skills and management experience. He is also well-versed in the application of digital technology to modernize work processes.

His vision for advancing transportation policy, infrastructure and operations aligns seamlessly with Belize’s dedication to sustainable and progressive development.

