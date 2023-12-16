Social Security Board and Christian Workers Union Signs Collective Bargaining Agreement

In a monumental stride towards fostering harmonious labour relations, the Belize Social Security Board (SSB) and the Christian Workers Union (CWU) have officially finalized a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that covers 170 permanent workers for a period of three years. The signing event took place in the City of Belmopan, at the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government’s conference room.

The primary objective of this pioneering agreement is to not only maintain but also elevate the positive working relationship between SSB and CWU, with a strong emphasis on protecting the welfare and interests of the dedicated staff of the Social Security Board (SSB).

The Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government congratulates both Social Security Board (SSB) and Christian Workers Union (CWU) for successfully reaching a timely consensus on the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Ministry commends the parties involved for their unwavering commitment to fostering a spirit of goodwill that prevailed throughout the negotiation process.

The Ministry continues to work closely with employers and employees across the country to promote good industrial relations, fairness, impartiality and tripartism for the benefit of all.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS