Joint Cooperation Commission between the Governments of Belize and Panama Holds First Meeting

Belmopan, June 3, 2024. Her Excellency Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Her Excellency Yill Otero, Panama’s Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation, co-chaired the First Meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission between the Government of the Republic of Panama and the Government of Belize, for the bilateral programme 2024-2026. The meeting was held at Padre Guardia Jaén Hall of the Bolívar Palace, Panama City, Panama.

The heads of both delegations agreed on the importance of continuing to strengthen the ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation through mechanisms such as the new cooperation program. This program facilitates the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and experiences, which will impact institutional strengthening and improve the living standards of citizens of both nations. The Bilateral Cooperation Program 2024-2026 comprises projects in tourism, special education, language exchange, environmental protection, and disability inclusion.

The Joint Commission had the virtual participation of H.E. Jose Alpuche, non-resident Ambassador of Belize to Panama, and H.E. Marta Irene Boza, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama in Belize. Ambassador Mai was also accompanied by Ms. Jenina Urbina, Foreign Service Officer; Mr Abil Castañeda, Chief Tourism Officer, Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; and Ms. Jonelle Hemmans, Business Development Officer of the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. Institutions and ministries participating in each project also joined virtually.

This cooperation program reflects the commitment to friendship between both countries and highlights the strategic partnership between Panama and Belize that has existed for over 40 years.