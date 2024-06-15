U.S. Government Donates Essential Equipment to Support Belize Security Operations

Joint Press Release – Ladyville, Belize – June 11, 2024 – As part of the U.S. Embassy’s Commitment to enhancing ѕесurіtу соореrаtіоn throughout the rеgіоn, the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) have provided the Government of Belize with capability enhancement which includes IT equipment, vehicle maintenance equipment, boat engines, and a bomb disposal suit. The support was given to the Belize Joint Intelligence Operations Center (JOIC), Belize Coast Guard, and Belize Defence Force.

The U.S. Government donation, valued at a total of US $616,000, is part of the U.S. commitment and partnership with Belize in addressing transnational criminal threats, border security, and national security by promoting collaborative operations such as those coordinated through the JIOC, enhancing maritime interdiction capability, and increasing the safety of Explosive Ordnance Detachment technicians.

Belize and U.S. efforts in addressing criminal threats in rapidly changing times includes support in strengthening of Belize’s forces and their functions. This donation provides resources to support Belize’s joint intelligence, interagency collaboration, and intelligence driven operations, while assisting in the fight against transnational crime.

In her keynote address, Ambassador Kwan highlighted the success of “Belize’s joint law enforcement agencies in addressing transnational criminal threats through collaborative operations such as those coordinated through the JIOC.” Highlighting the participation of various U.S. government agencies in the donation event, she underscored the importance of confronting these challenges with a coordinated, multi-agency approach.

JIOC Director Freddie Ku noted, “The JIOC is a testament that when we pool resources and expertise through joint efforts, a whole lot more can be achieved.”