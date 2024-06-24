Monday, June 24, 2024
Belize Receives Contribution from the Republic of China (Taiwan) for Wildfire Recovery Efforts

Belmopan, June 18, 2024. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT), together with the National Emergency Management Organization, received a generous contribution of BZ$100,000 from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The funds will assist in the recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires that impacted western and southern Belize in May and June of this year.
The contribution will enable the Government of Belize to procure essential resources such as seeds, seedlings, and other vital supplies. These resources are crucial for supporting farmers and their communities as they work towards restoring their livelihoods and rebuilding the affected areas.
H.E. Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the MFAFT, and Rtd. Captain Daniel Mendez, National Emergency Coordinator, received the contribution on behalf of the Government of Belize, from H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade extends gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their unwavering support and generosity in the face of natural disasters. This contribution is a testament to the strong and enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between our nations.

