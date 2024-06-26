2024 Public Service Day and Award Ceremony celebrated in San Pedro

Hosted in Ambergris Caye, the prestigious 2024 Public Service Day and Award Ceremony was a significant event that paid tribute to the dedicated public officers of Belize. The Grand Caribe West Room was the setting for this grand occasion on Friday, June 21st, which marked the culmination of a week-long series of activities in honor of Public Service Day. The Ministry of Public Service, Constitutional & Political Reform, and Religious Affairs took the opportunity to honor 108 public officers who have selflessly served the Government of Belize for 25 years.

With a clear vision, the event organizers stated that the awards were not just a formality but a strategic move to boost employee morale and foster a positive organizational culture. This, in turn, leads to increased productivity, better results, and, ultimately, enhanced service to citizens and customers. The recognition extended to 1,530 public officers nationwide, celebrating their commitment and loyalty at various service milestones from ten to 35 years. “This is quite amazing. We have 676 awardees for ten years, 437 for 15 years, 211 for 20 years,108 for 25 years, 68 for 30 years, and 30 for 35 years. These public officers set an example for everyone,” said Honorable Henry Charles Usher, Minister of Public Service, Constitutional & Political Reform, and Religious Affairs.

Attendees were treated to a plated dinner, impactful speeches, and live entertainment throughout the night. “Public service is more than just a job. It is a calling. It demands a selfless commitment to the greater good and the willingness to work tirelessly for the benefit of others. When we need people to manage shelter during a hurricane, public officers do that,” said guest speaker Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of the University of Belize.

Since 2005, Belize has joined with countries around the world in commemorating Public Service Day to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community, highlight the contribution of public service in the development process, recognize the work of public servants, and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector. “On behalf of a grateful nation, we salute you,” said Governor General of Belize, Dame Froyla Tzalam.

Public Service Day is officially recognized by the United Nations and was celebrated this year under the theme “Belize Public Service Honoring our Everyday Heroes: Public Servants, Empowering Communities, and Enriching Lives.” In San Pedro Town, the Public Service Day Planning Committee organized several weekly events, including a Thanksgiving mass, health run, and community fair.

The San Pedro Sun, joining the government and the people of Belize, offers a heartfelt “thank you” to all public officers for their tireless work in the country’s daily operations.

Photos courtesy of the Government of Belize Press Office