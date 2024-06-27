Cabinet Grants Approval for Belize to Accede to Three International Conventions

Pres Release – Belmopan, June 26, 2024. On June 25, 2024, Cabinet granted approval for Belize to accede to three international Conventions: The 2015 Inter-American Convention on Older Persons, the 1996 Convention on Child Protection and the 2007 Convention on Child Support. By accepting these conventions, Belize enhances the protection of the two most vulnerable populations, children and the elderly, and also further demonstrates the Government’s strong commitment to social protection, non-discrimination, equity and equality amongst all individuals.

Data from Belize’s 2022 Census indicates an increase in our population of those over 60. The Census also forecasts that the 60+ population will continue to grow over the next few decades, and will increase from less than 10% to at least 18% of the population by 2050. The Convention on Older Persons will establish all measures needed to protect our growing population of senior citizens.

The 2007 Convention on Child Support allows for the recovery of child maintenance from parents, even when they live abroad, and the 1996 Convention on Child Protection will improve child protection across borders and enforce parental responsibility for children.

Government will now move forward with Cabinet’s decision through the parliamentary process, and through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, to complete the steps required for accession. These moves will promote protection across the country and act as another stepping stone on the path to fulfilling Plan Belize.