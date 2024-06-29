Belize Welcomes Delegation from Brazil on Knowledge Exchange to Combat Child Labour

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – June 24, 2024 – The Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government (MRTCDLG) is excited to announce the commencement of a historic in-person knowledge exchange mission with representatives from the Brazilian Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Social Development, and the Brazilian Cooperation Agency. Facilitated by the International Labour Organization (ILO) Brazil and the Regional Initiative Technical Secretariat, this mission will run from June 24 to 28, 2024, in Belize.

This significant collaboration aims to enhance Belize’s efforts in eradicating child labour through detailed technical workshops and advocacy meetings involving local officials, tripartite constituents, and civil society stakeholders.

Today’s discussions focus on refining strategic planning and adopting differentiated inspection approaches to bolster the effectiveness of labour inspections, including those targeting child labour. This initiative aims to ensure comprehensive and efficient oversight across various contexts within Belize. Emphasis is being placed on the importance of advanced digital solutions for the collection and analysis of child labour and inspection information. This will support Belize in developing robust, evidence-based programmes and improving the enforcement of child labour laws. The mission highlights the need for a cohesive response to child labour, aiming to improve integration with social protection and social security programmes. This approach seeks to enhance the support and economic resilience of children and their families, thereby preventing engagement in child labour.

Belize, the most recent signatory to the Regional Initiative Latin America and the Caribbean Free of Child Labour in 2023, has been proactive in addressing child labour issues. With the formal approval of the updated National Child Labour Policy and Strategy 2022-2025, the government has set a national goal aligned with SDG Target 8.7: to significantly reduce the incidence of child labour and eliminate its worst forms by 2025.

This knowledge exchange mission provides a vital opportunity for both Belize and Brazil to share good practices and lessons learned, which can be tailored to the specific needs of each country. This collaboration underscores Belize’s dedication to accelerating the prevention and elimination of child labour and ensuring a brighter future for all Belizean children.