On Tuesday, July 9th, the Ministry of Civil Aviation showed appreciation to the Central American and Caribbean Directors of Civil Aviation (NACC/DCA12) at a conference held in Placencia to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The meeting was convened to discuss practices to improve aviation security and facilitation. The conference brought together approximately one hundred individuals from across the Caribbean, including North and Central America, who convened in Belize for the first time to discuss the sustainable development of the aviation sector.

Honorable John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize and Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Investment, Civil Aviation, and Immigration, initiated the conference. He expressed his privilege and honor in welcoming Directors from the United Nations to Belize for its 12th ceremony conference and emphasized that this event marks a significant moment for the region to address matters of common interest critical for the advancement and prosperity of all Caribbean states. He warmly welcomed the directors to Belize and discussed topics of interest, including aviation security, facilitation and challenges, and solutions for effectively implementing the International Civil Aviation Organization‘s (ICAO) Safe Skies Sustainable Future agenda.

He also stressed the importance of gender equality for all states to sustain aviation and connectivity. Honorable Briceño mentioned that one of the most significant challenges faced in Belize and the Caribbean is the high female unemployment rate (over 40%). He highlighted that addressing this issue would greatly benefit the country’s workforce and add more productivity to the region through the implementation of gender equality. “We need for gender equality in industries and across countries. For example, in Belize, over 40% of women are not working, and tapping into their potential could significantly boost productivity for the country, the region, and the world. We need to strive for more gender equality, recognizing it as a challenge to connectivity within the aviation industry,” said Briceño.

During a media interview, Briceño once again emphasized the importance of focusing on critical areas vital for the sustainable development of aviation security. He highlighted aviation security and facilitation as top priorities, striving to ensure the safety and efficiency of air travel within the region. Through sharing best practices and collaborating on innovative solutions, collective efforts can be enhanced to safeguard the skies and protect passengers. Effective implementation of standard and recommended practices is crucial for harmonizing aviation regulations and procedures across the Americas.

Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), stated, “Aviation is undergoing a transformative phase marked by the sustainable and resilient inclusion of diverse talent and the integration of new talents into the innovation system. The conference provided an important forum for exchanging ideas to address current challenges and opportunities for the Caribbean sectors, with projects aimed at shaping the region. Collaboration among states, ICAO, and other international civil aviation entities drives economic growth in specific regions and shapes global aviation. We also aim to achieve the long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, as outlined in the 12th Malaysian Plan. Therefore, we have extensive plans to promote the growth of the aviation industry in Belize and the Caribbean.”

The conference concluded on July 11th, and Belize’s role as the host demonstrated the country’s commitment to aviation excellence and its increasing influence in regional aviation affairs. The exchange of knowledge and best practices during this gathering will enhance aviation security and facilitation across Belize and the broader region. The growth of the aviation industry is vital to Belize, especially for the tourism sector, as 55% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product comes from Tourism, and over 50% of tourists travel by air.