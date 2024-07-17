Islanders benefit from Identity and Integration Hub mobile clinic held on Ambergris Caye

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker residents had the opportunity to update their documents through an Identity and Integration Hub mobile clinic held on Saturday and Sunday, July 13th and 14th. The event, organized through a partnership with the Office of the Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, included services from the Immigration Department, Vital Statistics, Social Security Board, and foreign embassies, including Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

The two-day mobile clinic started at 8AM at the San Pedro Lions Den daily. Hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity. The different services available included late birth registrations, applying for birth certificates, assistance with passport applications, information on nationality certificates, and applying for a Social Security number. Justices of the Peace were also present to assist. The mobile clinic also included the presence of the Vital Statistics Unit, which provided the first birth certificate to be printed on the island and handed to Trisha Acosta.At the same time, different embassy personnel assisted foreign nationals with updating their identity documents, such as birth certificates or passports.

Other available services included a booth for parents raising young children, providing them with a kit, and advising how best to interact with their children ages 0-5. Many attendees said they learned new things that will help them raise their young children. Others who attended the mobile clinic to deal with other issues thanked everyone behind the event’s organization. They shared that it was very helpful. One gentleman said he could not afford to travel from the island to the mainland to handle their documents’ issues. They appreciate the services brought to the island and hope it occurs again.

The Honorable Perez said the event was very successful, and there are plans to host it again on the island sometime this year. He said it is a service that should take place in San Pedro every year to assist those who find it difficult to travel to the mainland. Perez emphasized the importance of having all documents updated. He added that this is one way to build a stronger and more integrated community on the Cayes. The Area Representative thanked the partners in this project, including the Organization for Migration Belize, UNICEF Belize, the San Pedro Lions Club, and others assisting, including The San Pedro Town Council and the San Pedro Justice of the Peace Association.