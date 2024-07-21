Ministry of Immigration Convenes Mid-Term Meeting of the Regional Consultation Group on Migration

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – July 16, 2024 – The Ministry of Immigration convened the Mid-Term Meeting of the Regional Consultation Group on Migration (RCGM) within the framework of the Regional Conference on Migration (RCM).

This two-day conference has gathered Member States and International Organizations from across the region, including the USA and Canada, to enhance regional cooperation and improve migration governance.

The meeting also marks a review of Belize’s first semester of leadership of the RCM, which has seen the completion of several regional initiatives, including webinars, training courses, research, and workshops aimed at strengthening capacity for enhancing migration management and the overall protection of migrants.

In her opening remarks, the CEO in the Ministry of Immigration and President Pro-Tempore, Mrs. Tanya Santos, shared:

“I reiterate the RCM’s commitment to strengthening ties between our countries by enhancing our dialogue and cooperation to identify areas of convergence and best practices. We further commit to using this knowledge to operationalize our plans of action and agreements, particularly in intersecting areas for the benefit of our region. Alongside our shared vision of safe, orderly, and humane migration, we acknowledge our common interests in human rights, citizen and border security, and the social and economic impacts of migration. Together, we can develop relevant and comprehensive migration frameworks within the region.”

This statement reflects the Ministry’s dedication to fostering unity and collaboration among member states, ensuring that migration policies are not only effective but also respectful of human rights and the socio-economic contexts of the region.

The meeting continues into its second day of activities . CEO Santos-Neal is accompanied by the Director of the Department of Border Management and Immigration Services, Mrs. Debra Baptist-Estrada, and an interministerial working group, including officials from various ministries, to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated approach during Belize’s tenure.

This Mid-Term Meeting will be followed by an end-of-year meeting, concluding Belize’s term as PPT, where further progress and achievements will be reviewed.