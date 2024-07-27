CCCCC Concludes Successful National Stakeholder Engagement Workshop in Belize

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – July 22, 2024 – The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management (MBEDRM) and the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Climate Change, successfully concluded a national stakeholder engagement workshop held on July 18-19, 2024. The event, hosted at the Best Western Plus Biltmore Plaza, brought together key stakeholders to address critical issues concerning climate resilience and marine ecosystem governance.

The workshop was a significant activity under the Enhancing Eco-systems and Coastal Protection for Climate Change Resilience in the Caribbean (ECP-Caribbean) project, encompassing seven countries, including Belize. The project is expected to reach at least 250,000 direct and 3.3 million indirect beneficiaries through activities that will ensure the protection and health of coastal and marine ecosystems, thereby increasing the Caribbean’s resilience to climate change. The initiative seeks to combat the degradation of coral reefs and coastal ecosystems in Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS), driven by the combined effects of climate change and anthropogenic stressors. The project aims to bolster communities’ climate resilience, with a special emphasis on supporting vulnerable women and girls.

Ms. Diane Wade, head of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre’s (CCCCC) Project Development and Management Unit, emphasized the project’s dedication to an ecosystem-based adaptation approach. “This approach highlights the inherent value of our coastal and marine ecosystems, recognizing them not just for their economic benefits but for the ecosystem services they provide to Caribbean nations,” said Ms. Wade. By valuing these ecosystems holistically, countries can achieve enhanced resilience, support biodiversity, protect shorelines, sequester carbon, and sustain livelihoods. The focus is on maintaining the health and functionality of these ecosystems, thereby bolstering the country’s overall climate resilience and sustainable development goals.

For two days, participants were educated about the ECP-Caribbean project and actively engaged in identifying the needs and priorities for national plans and development processes. Stakeholders shared lessons learned and identified gaps, working together to determine effective solutions for coastal protection and marine life conservation. These discussions were geared towards improving the governance of marine ecosystems in Belize, ensuring that national strategies are aligned with local and regional climate resilience goals.

The workshop featured interactive sessions, expert presentations, and collaborative discussions, creating a platform for stakeholders to share insights and form partnerships. Attendees included representatives from government agencies, non-governmental organizations, community groups, and other key sectors involved in marine and coastal ecosystem management.

The CCCCC, along with its partners, expresses heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their active involvement and contributions. The outcomes of this workshop are anticipated to significantly inform and enhance Belize’s efforts in marine ecosystem governance and climate change resilience.