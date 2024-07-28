Firearms and Ammunition Control Board Meets with Internal Stakeholders

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – July 24, 2024 – The Firearms Control and Ammunition Board (FCAB) held an important meeting with internal stakeholders at the Police Training Academy in Belmopan on July 23, 2024. The meeting was aimed at strengthening the coordination and efficiency of firearms and ammunition management in Belize.

A key part of the meeting was highlighting the importance of roles in the regulatory process, which was done through an in-depth presentation on the establishment, purpose, and mandate of the FCAB. This presentation emphasized the Board’s critical role in regulating the possession, use, and distribution of firearms and ammunition in Belize. The presentation also provided a comprehensive overview of the Board’s mission, and the importance of a structured approach to firearms control. A new process and set of procedures were introduced to enhance the application, review and approval procedures. Additionally, compliance audits have been incorporated as a monitoring and evaluation mechanism to ensure adherence to these procedures. These revised processes are designed to ensure more rigorous and transparent operations, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of firearm regulation.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, Ms. Sharole Carr, who also chairs the Firearms and Ammunition Control Board, highlighted the importance of this collaborative effort. In her presentation, she stated, “This meeting marks a significant step in our ongoing mission to enhance the legal and safe use of firearms and ammunition in Belize. By bringing together the key officers in this process, we can ensure a more coordinated and effective approach to firearms control.”

Board Member Magistrate Mannon Dennison presented a review of Chapter 143 of the Laws of Belize, Act No. 43. The recent legislative changes were discussed, highlighting their implications for firearms regulation. This review aimed to ensure that all stakeholders were up to date with the latest legal requirements and understood the impact of these amendments on their operations.

Board Member, Sr. Superintendent of Police Clement Cacho, presented the new processes, procedures, roles and responsibilities, clearly outlining the duties of Special Branch Officers, Firearms Clerks, and Officers from the Dangerous Goods Section. This ensured everyone understood their essential roles in the regulatory framework, aiming to enhance coordination and effectiveness in managing firearms licenses.

The meeting concluded with an open discussion and Q&A session. This interactive segment allowed stakeholders to voice their concerns, ask questions, and provide valuable feedback. It established a collaborative environment in which individuals could engage directly with the Board and contribute to the ongoing improvement of firearm regulating processes.

The FCAB remains committed to transparency, efficiency, and continuous improvement in its operations. Further updates and initiatives will be communicated as the Board progresses with its mandate.